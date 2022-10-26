While India Warns Russia Against Radiological Weapons, Putin Observes Nuclear Forces Exercises

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an event organised as part of 12th DefExpo, in Gandhinagar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. (ANI Photo)

DEFENCE Minister Rajnath Singh, who spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, told him that nuclear weapons should not be used by any side in the Ukraine war. According to a government statement, Singh said, "The prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity."

Meanwhile, state-owned news agency RIA reported Russian President Vladimir Putin observed exercises by Russia's strategic nuclear forces.

India, which has maintained a neutral position in the conflict, reiterated the need for de-escalation of hostilities and early resolution of the issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

In a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, Shoigu conveyed his concerns about possible use of a 'dir*y bomb' by Ukraine.

"On October 26, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Rajnath Singh discussed the situation in Ukraine. Sergei Shoigu conveyed his concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dir*y bomb'," tweeted Russian Embassy in India.

Sharing details of his talks with Shoigu, Singh tweeted, "He briefed me on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through use of 'dir*y bomb'. I reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict."

The two leaders also discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in a briefing on radiation security threats by the chief of nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that it has information about the Kyiv regime's planning to commit a provocation by exploding the so-called 'dir*y bomb' or low-power nuclear warhead.

"The provocation is aimed at accusing Russia of using mass destruction weapon at the Ukrainian theatre of operations that would launch a powerful anti-Russian campaign in order to undermine the confidence in Moscow," added a press release of Kirillov.

Meanwhile, the US and other Western officials have dismissed Moscow's claim that Ukraine is planning to use a so-called dir*y bomb as a Russian false-flag operation.

A "dir*y bomb" is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials disseminated in an explosion. The term is often used interchangeably with radiological dispersal device (RDD), a bomb where radioactive materials are used.

In a joint statement, the US, France and Britain -- three of the other nuclear powers on the United Nations Security Council -- said Sunday that Russia's claims were "transparently false".

They and Kyiv suspect that Russia might use a dir*y bomb in a "false flag" attack, possibly to justify Moscow's use of conventional nuclear weapons as it finds itself on the back foot in eastern and southern Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russia also alleged that Ukraine was preparing to use a "dir*y bomb" on its own territory.

(With inputs from agencies)