Kyiv | Jagran World Desk: India issued the third advisory to its citizens in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air, and sea on Thursday. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv urged Indian citizens to search for bomb shelters in places that are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings.

"As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult. For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up," the Embassy said.

"We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros," it added.

"While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times," it further said.

Russia launched a military attack on Ukraine from three sides on Thursday. Ukraine's leadership said at least 40 people had been killed so far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

Earlier, the Indian Ambassador to Ukraine called on the Indian diaspora to face the current situation with calm and fortitude.

In a message to the Indians in Ukraine, Partha Satpathy said the situation is "highly tense and very uncertain" and it is causing a lot of anxiety.

The envoy said the Ministry of External Affairs and the embassy are working on a "mission mode" to find a "solution to this difficult situation".

Currently, 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are in Ukraine.

"I am reaching out to you from Kyiv. Today early morning, we all woke up with the news that Ukraine is under attack. The situation is highly tense and very uncertain and this of course is causing a lot of anxiety," he said.

"The air space is closed, railway schedules are in flux and roads are crammed. I would request everyone to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude," the envoy said.

He said the Indian embassy in Kyiv continues to remain open and operate.

"I urge you to please stay wherever you are, in your familiar locations. Those who are in transit, please return to your familiar places of habitation," he said.

"Those who are stranded here in Kyiv, please get in touch with your friends and colleagues in Kyiv, universities and other community members, so that you can temporarily lodge there," Satpathy said.

