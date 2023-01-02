'Russia-Ukraine Conflict Matter Of Deep Concern': Jaishankar Urges Both Countries To Return To Diplomacy

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday asserted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a matter of "deep concern" adding that India is on the side of peace and therefore it has been urging both countries to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Raising concern on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar, while speaking to the Indian diaspora said, "For us, this conflict is really a matter of very very deep concern. It is a deep concern because as PM Modi declared in September we actually believe that this is no longer an era of war where you cannot settle differences and issues through violence and conflict."

"So from the very beginning, our effort has been to urge or to return to dialogue and diplomacy. We continued to press on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has spoken on numerous occasions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I myself talk to my colleagues in Russia and Ukraine," he added.

He also urged the countries, who believe that the only solution must lie through negotiation, to speak up clearly in that regard. "we are on the side of peace, and a large part of the world thinks similarly to us," Jaishankar added.

Earlier, in September, PM Modi, in a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said "today's era isn't of war."

"Today's era isn't of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we'll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India-Russia has stayed together with each other for several decades," the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to Austria, also spoke about the problem with China and took a jibe at Pakistan and said that the problem of cross-border terrorism from Islamabad is still continuing.

"Now, I spoke to you about the changes in governance. Let me also say that there have been obvious in this period, very profound changes in our national security. And a lot of that, of course, is centred around more intense challenges that we face on our northern border with China. I think most of you would be familiar with that," Jaishankar said.

"We continue to have, of course, the problem of cross-border terrorism with Pakistan," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)