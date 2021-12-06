New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday said that the supplies of S-400 missile defence system have begun from Russia starting this month and will continue to take place in the immediate future. India had inked a $5 billion deal for S-400 ground-to-air missile defence system. The S-400 deal went forward up to the point of its deliverable execution starting December 2021, despite the threats of sanctions by America under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), aimed at containing American ‘adversaries’ such as Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US undermined S-400 deal with India, tried to make India 'obey its orders'. "S-400 deal doesn't have only a symbolic meaning. It has a very important practical meaning for an Indian defence capability and the situation is basically underway. The deal has been implemented. We witnessed at times on part of the United States to undermine this cooperation and to make India obey US orders to follow American vision to how this region should develop, and our Indian friends clearly and firmly explained that they are a sovereign country and they will decide whose weapons to buy and who is going to be a partner of India in this and other areas," Lavrov told news ageny ANI.

Putin’s visit short but highly productive: Indian Foreign Secretary

Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that though President Vladimir Putin’s visit was short, it was ‘highly productive and substantive’.

“There were excellent discussions between the two leaders. 28 agreements/MoUs were concluded during this visit. These agreements include those between Government to Government and business to business,” Foreign Secretary said. “The fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to visit India for our annual summit is an indication of the importance he attaches to the bilateral relationship and his personal rapport with PM Narendra Modi,” Foreign secretary added further.

Meanwhile, India also expressed interest in further investments in the oil and gas sector, as well as in the area of petrochemicals with Russia, Foreign Secretary said.

Ahead of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s visit, India has cleared the long-pending AK 203 Kalashnikov rifles deal worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore. The production of over five lakh such rifles will begin in Amethi in an Indo-Russian joint venture.

In his second-only foreign visit since the beginning of pandemic, Russian President came to mark his presence at 21st India-Russia annual summit at Delhi's Hyderabad House.

The Russian president was received by Prime Minister Modi himself. PM also made it the point to see off Putin as he departed from New Delhi on Monday evening.

