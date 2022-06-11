Mumbai/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Aryan Khan, the 24-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was cleared of all charges in the drugs-on-cruise case recently due to "lack of evidence". His arrest made a big news in the country, but he eventually got a clean chit in the case.

Till now, Aryan or anyone else from his family has maintained silence in the case. However, a senior Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official - who headed the Special Investigations Team (SIT) in the case - has revealed that Aryan was visibly upset by the charges levelled against him and had asked "did I really deserve it" during the interrogation.

Speaking to India Today, NCB deputy director (operations) Sanjay Singh said he never expected the "soul-searching queries" that the 24-year-old star kid made during the interrogation. Singh said Aryan told him that he was "painted as an international drug trafficker", a charge which he found "absurd".

"They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail — did I really deserve it," Aryan told Singh, according to India Today.

Singh said he also met Aryan's father Shah Rukh Khan, who was concerned about his son's "mental and emotional state". "We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day," Shah Rukh told Singh, according to India Today.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB in October last year following a surprise raid on a cruise ship near Goa. Last month, his name was cleared by the NCB, along with five other accused.

"Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak," the NCB had said in a release.

"Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later, an SIT from NCB headquarters in New Delhi headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 11, 2021," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma