Ruckus In Lok Sabha After TMC’s Mahua Moitra Uses Unparliamentary Language; BJP Demands Apology

Both houses of Parliament have been facing repeated adjournments over the past few days over the Adani Group issue. (Image Credit: ANI.)

TRINAMOOL Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra used an unparliamentary word against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the floor of the house in Lok Sabha amid the ongoing Budget session. Both houses of Parliament have been facing repeated adjournments over the past few days over the Adani Group issue.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders strongly criticised Mahua Moitra’s remark and further demanded an apology from her. While Mahua was speaking in the midst of TDP leader K Ram Mohan Naidu’s address in the Lok Sabha, a microphone recorded her abusive rant.

After Mahua’s ‘offensive word’, the BJP leaders created a ruckus in the Lower House of Parliament.

"Today I say this with a very heavy heart. The Lok Sabha is a space which stands out more for what cannot be said in its halls than what we can say. The list of unmentionables is actually far longer than the list of mentionable. It is as though the treasury benches get training in a special camp that teaches them to react hysterically the very instant a member of the Opposition utters certain words, no matter in what context,” Mahua Moitra was quoted as saying by ANI.

“We cannot say China, Pegasus, BBC, Morbi, Rafale, and sometimes we cannot say Modi ji. The President's Address speaks about the biggest pain of our country, the corruption and crony capitalism," she further said.

TMC MP Moitra later apologised for her remarks. However, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi complained regarding the incident to TMC leader Sudeep Banerjee. Joshi also said that he would ask Moitra to apologise but if she doesn’t then it's their culture.

Mahua Moitra used the offensive remark soon after she delivered her speech in the Lok Sabha. In her speech, she criticised the Centre over the Adani Group stock and further asked why market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had been a ‘silent operator’.

Moitra further demanded a detailed investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Adani issue. Both houses of Parliament were adjourned in the afternoon over the Adani Group row.

The opposition protested the presiding officers' rejection of the notices of suspension in the Rajya Sabha and the notice of adjournment in the Lok Sabha.