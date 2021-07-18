In what is being seen as another attempt by Yogi government to curb the spread of COVID-19, the negative report, the Uttar Pradesh government’s order states, should not be older than 96 hours before entering the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow/Noida | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday made it mandatory for people from the states with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) above 3 per cent to carry a negative RT-PCR report of COVID-19 while entering Uttar Pradesh from any of its borders.

In what is being seen as another attempt by Yogi government to curb the spread of COVID-19, the negative report, the Uttar Pradesh government’s order states, should not be older than 96 hours before entering the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh RT-PCR rule: Do vaccinated people need to produce negative RT-PCR (COVID-19) report too?

The Uttar Pradesh government is yet to issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on it. Once the SOP is released, it will become clear whether those fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19 need to produce negative RT-PCR report or not.

Uttar Pradesh RT-PCR rule: Do people from Delhi need to show RT-PCR (COVID-19) report?

No. As of July 18, the Test Positivity Rate in Delhi stands much below 3 per cent; at 0.08 per cent. Therefore, Delhiites travelling to Noida, Ghaziabad or elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh for work or otherwise need not carry negative RT-PCR (COVID-19) report, as of present.

Uttar Pradesh RT-PCR rule: Do people from Bihar, Uttarakhand, MP, Rajasthan need to produce reports on arrival?

In all these neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stands much below 3 per cent. Therefore, the people entering Uttar Pradesh from Bihar, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan need not produce negative RT-PCR report while coming into the state.

Uttar Pradesh RT-PCR rule: People from which states need to produce negative RT-PCR (COVID-19) reports?

The national Test Positivity Rate (TPR) currently stands at 2.4 per cent. The states with above 3 per cent Test Positivity Rate are Kerala, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura.

Maharashtra’s Test Positivity Rate though hovers around 3 per cent but is still less. If in the coming days, Maharashtra’s Test Positivity Rate goes beyond 3 per cent, then those from Maharashtra entering Uttar Pradesh will need to show a negative RT-PCR (COVID-19) report.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma