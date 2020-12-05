The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has said that it was in favour of ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) in government and private mandis and that it wants the government to make the purchase of farm produce below MSP a criminal offence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid farmer protests, the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has said that it was in favour of ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) in government and private mandis and that it wants the government to make the purchase of farm produce below MSP a criminal offence.

It doesn't matter where a farmer sells his produce. In private mandis or in Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMCs) (state-run mandis) or on the roads. Our objective is that farmers should always get their MSP. Buying from them below the MSP should be made a criminal offence," said BKS general secretary Badri Narayan Choudhary in a press conference on Friday.

Chaudhary said that the BKS is striving to get their MSP but their ways are different as the BKS keeps its movements non-violent.

"BKS is striving to ensure that farmers get their MSP and in a transparent and time-bound manner. We have a 40-year history of working for farmers. But we always keep our movements non-violent… So we are working for the same goals in our own manner," Choudhary added.

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm bills recently passed by Parliament. The farmers say the bills are against them and will benefit only the traders. The government, however, contends that the bill will benefit the farmers and called them for discussions on Tuesday. The talks, however, have not yielded any results.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma