'RSS Real Coffee, BJP Just The Froth': Prashant Kishor

PRASHANT Kishor, a political strategist turned activist, compared the BJP-RSS alliance to a cup of coffee on Sunday, saying that the party was the frothy top and the parent organisation was the true stuff underneath.

Kishor, who is on a 3,500 km long "pada-yatra" in Bihar on foot since October 2 in Bihar, came up with the vivid analogy near Lauria in the West Champaran district.

Kishor said that it took him a long time to realise that "the ideology of (Nathuram) Godse can be defeated only by reviving Gandhi's Congress" and "it would have been better had I worked in that direction instead of helping people like Nitish Kumar and Jagan Mohan Reddy realise their ambitions".

The IPAC founder emphasised that one cannot beat the BJP until one understands what it is, as he has doubts about the effectiveness of a united opposition in slowing down the Narendra Modi onslaught.

"Have you ever looked at a cup of coffee? There is froth at the top. BJP is like that. Below that there is the deep structure of the RSS. The Sangh has wormed its way into the social fabric. It cannot now be beaten with shortcuts."

Kishor also attacked Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, citing their argument over the NRC.

"I was the JD(U) national vice president when the nation was on the boil against CAA-NPR-NRC. I was appalled to learn that MPs of my party had voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament," recalled the 45-year-old, often perceived to be as ideologically agnostic

"I confronted Nitish Kumar, who was then our national president. He claimed he was away on a tour and not aware of the development but glibly assured me that he would not allow NRC in Bihar. The duplicity made me realise I cannot work with this man," said Kishor who was expelled from JD(U) over the spat with Kumar.

(With Agency Inputs)