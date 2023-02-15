‘One Ideology Cannot Make Or Break Country’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RASHTRIYTA Swyamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Tuesday, said that having just one thought and one ideology is not helpful for the country and that “good countries” have diverse ideas and systems.

"One person, one thought, one group, one ideology can not make or break a country," Bhagwat said, according to news agency ANI. He made these remarks at an award function organised by the Rajratna Puraskar Samiti.

"Good countries of the world have all kinds of thoughts. They also have all kinds of systems, and they are growing with this multitude of systems," Bhagwat further said.

While praising the erstwhile royal Bhonsle family of Nagpur, he claimed they were connected with the RSS from the time of its founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. He also claimed that North and East India were freed from atrocities during the rule Nagpur’s Bhonsle family. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on the other hand, founded ‘Swarajya’ (sovereign state) and freed south India from atrocites, he said.

Being the Sarsanghchalak of a conservative organisation like RSS, Bhagwat has made seemingly progressive statements in the past too. In October last year, Bhagwat had said that minorities in the country should have equal rights and they should not be swayed by those trying to sow division.

“The Sangh resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace,” he had said. In September that year, he had met with several Muslim intellectuals to discuss communally sensitive issues and maintenance of peace and harmony.

Earlier in January, 2023, Bhagwat had said that Homosexuality had always been acknowledged by the Indian civilisation. He had claimed that King Jarasandha’s two generals Hamsa and Dimbaka, in Hindu mythology, were in “that sort of relationship (homosexual)”.

“It’s not that these people have never existed in our country. People with such proclivities have always been there for as long as humans have existed. Since I am a doctor of animals, I know that such traits are found in animals too. This is biological, a mode of life,” he had said.

(With agency inputs)