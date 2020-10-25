RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat touched upon several “noteworthy incidents” that took place in the last one year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his annual Dussehra address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, touched upon several “noteworthy incidents” that India witnessed in last one year.

Bhagwat said that using CAA, opportunists unleashed organised violence under the garb of protests.

“CAA does not oppose any particular religious community. But those who wanted to oppose this new law misled our Muslim brothers by propagating a false notion that it was aimed at restricting the Muslim population. Using CAA, opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests,” said Bhagwat.

Before the issue could be discussed further, the focus shifted on coronavirus, he said. "The communal flare in minds of a few people stayed in their minds only. Coronavirus overshadowed all other topics," he added.

"We need not fear coronavirus, but should be alert and cautious. We cannot stop living. Coronavirus is spreading but fatalities are less. Due to the pandemic, we have started learning the importance of hygiene, cleanliness, environment, family values all over again," he said.

Bhagwat also praised the government for its response to the coronavirus pandemic and said, "The damage done by COVID-19 is relatively lesser in India as country's administration alerted people in advance. Precautionary measures were taken and rules were made. People took extra precautions as there was fear of the coronavirus in their minds. Everyone did their bit."

He further said, "During this crisis, we saw a glimpse of the country's unity, compassion, co-operation, and we also saw a reflection of the country's cultural essence — which is referred to in English as 'social capital'."

The RSS chief said India needs to be militarily better prepared against China. Many countries are now standing up to China, he said.

"China was shocked at India's response to its intrusion. India needs to grow bigger in power and scope than China," he said. "China encroached on our borders amid the pandemic," he said, adding the world knows the expansionist nature of that country. He cited Taiwan and Vietnam as examples of the Chinese expansion plans.

