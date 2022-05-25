Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to make the roads of Mumbai safer, the Mumbai Police has now implemented tighter rules in the financial capital of India. As per new strict traffic rules, riding a bike without a helmet in the city will now attract a fine of Rs 500 and suspension of driving license for 3 months. On Tuesday, Mumbai police took its official Twitter handle and announced the same.

“Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet. As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion riders as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now”, the Mumbai Traffic police tweeted and shared the circular on the microblogging site.

In the notification, the Mumbai traffic police mentioned that they have found that most two-wheeler riders in the city do not wear helmets and violate traffic norms. At present, the traffic police impose a fine of ₹500 on helmet-less riders or suspend their licenses. After 15 days, the same penalty will be imposed on pillion riders found without helmets, the official said. According to the notification, the rule will be imposed in Mumbai from June 2022.

This new rule comes after the government recently updated the 1998 Motor Vehicles Act to add an instant fine of up to Rs 2,000 for two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets properly.

Earlier, the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry in a notification informed that it has amended the traffic laws and now as a pillion rider on a two-wheeler they should wear a crash helmet and a safety harness.

"This has been notified under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which mandates that the central government may, by rules, provide for measures for the safety of children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motorcycle. Further, it specifies the use of a safety harness and crash helmet. It also restricts the speed of such motorcycles to 40 kmph,” the statement read.

