New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Government on Monday has weeded out over 13.73 lakh files and earned about Rs 40 crore through a scrap disposal. Also, more than 8 lakh square feet of space has been generated from avoidable occupancy through a campaign launched on October 2 for the disposable of pendency in the Indian Government.

The Minister of State Personnel Jitendra Singh who reviewed the outcome of the special cleanliness campaign shared the information after the month-long campaign ended on October 31st.

The Special cleanliness campaign was launched by the Minister on October 1 for disposal of pendency in all the ministries and departments of the Government of India during the period from October 2 to October 31 under the nodal department of DARPG (Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances).

At a special review meeting after the end of the campaign with top officials of DARPG on the outcome of the campaign, Jitendra Singh noted that "more than 13,73, 204 files were weeded out of 15,23,464 files identified for the purpose."

He also mentioned that the Special Campaign on Disposal of Pendency in government was conducted on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the progress will be presented to him this week.

The special Campaign was aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of Public Grievances, references from Members of Parliament, state governments, Inter-Ministerial consultations, and Parliamentary assurances by each Ministry and Department and its attached and subordinate offices during the campaign period, added the Minister

