Rs 35, 250 Cash, No Immovable Properties And More: What's PM Modi's Net Worth?

Here is a total breakdown of money with the PM, including the movable and immovable assets owned by him.

By Anushka Vats
Wed, 10 Aug 2022 09:56 AM IST
Image Courtsey: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore, mostly as bank deposits, but has no immovable properties as he has donated his share in a piece of land in Gandhinagar, according to his latest disclosure about assets.

According to details uploaded on the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website, his assets are worth total Rs 2,23,82,504 as on March 31, 2022.

Here is a total breakdown of money with the PM, including the movable and immovable assets owned by him:

1. Modi's movable assets rose by Rs 26.13 lakh from a year ago, but he no longer owns the immovable assets which were worth Rs 1.1 crore as on March 31, 2021.

2. The cash in hand with the prime minister as on March 31, 2022 was Rs 35,250

3. His National Savings Certificates with post office were worth Rs 9,05,105

4. He also had a life insurance policies valued Rs 1,89,305.

5. He has Rs 46,555 in his bank account, which is with the State Bank of India’s Gandhinagar NSC Branch

6. He has Rs 2,10,33,226 in Bank FDR and MOD at the same SBI branch

7. PM Modi has no investments in bonds, debentures/ shares or units in companies/mutual funds.

8. The residential plot he jointly held with three other owners, each having an equal share, was purchased by him in October 2002 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

The latest update said, "Immovable property Survey No. 401/A was jointly held with three other joint owners and each having an equal share of 25 per cent is no more owned by the self as the same has been donated."

Among the prime minister's Cabinet colleagues who have declared their assets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has movables worth Rs 2.54 crore and immovable assets worth 2.97 crore as on March 31, 2022.

Of all the 29 Cabinet ministers, the ones who have declared their own and their dependents' assets for the last fiscal also include Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Parshottam Rupala and G Kishan Reddy.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was a Cabinet minister in the last fiscal and demitted office in July, has also declared his assets.

