Rs 25,000 Bounty Announced For Missing Self-Proclaimed Noida Politician Who Assaulted Woman

Demolition of illegal construction at the Sector 93 residence of Tyagi (Screengrab of video posted by ANI)

A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced on Monday on the arrest of Srikant Tyagi by Noida Police after he was accused of assaulting and abusing a woman inside Noida's Grand Omaxe Society.

The Noida administration on Monday started the demolition of illegal construction at the Sector 93 residence of Tyagi, who was seen in a viral video abusing and pushing a woman inside the society complex.

The demolition exercise comes a day after a group of his supporters entered the society on Sunday and started shouting slogans and creating a ruckus in the society. The Gangster Act has been invoked against Tyagi who has been on run.

Alok Singh, Noida Police Commissioner informed that seven people who had entered the society on Sunday and created a ruckus have been detained.

"Seven people who entered the Grand Omaxe Society have been arrested and are being interrogated. It was found that there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, who has been suspended, further investigation is underway," he said.

"We have provided security to this family and the license of the security in the society will also be cancelled soon. We are taking action against Shrikant Tyagi under the Gangster Act and all his illegal property will be identified," he added.

Notably, Noida Police also mentioned that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered on Friday.

Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh said, "A separate FIR under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 482 (punishment for using a false property mark) has been registered against the accused in light of the Fortuner car recovered from the society premises on Saturday."

"A Toyota Fortuner, had the official symbol of the UP government on it but in violation of rules and for misuse of government symbol, a separate FIR has been lodged," he further added.

Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY on Friday had told that the Noida administration will attach Tyagi's property.

