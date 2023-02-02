Rs 22.76 Cr Spent On PM Modi's Foreign Visits Since 2019, Says Govt

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi has been on 21 foreign trips since 2019 and more than Rs 22.76 crore has been spent on his visits, said the government on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the President has been on eight abroad trips and over Rs 6.24 crore have been spent on these visits since 2019, said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

According to Muraleedharan, the government spent an amount of Rs 6,24,31,424 for President's visits, and Rs 22,76,76,934 for prime minister's visits and an amount of Rs 20,8,01,475 have been spent for External Affairs Minister's visits since 2019.

Since 2019, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar undertook 86 foreign trips, meanwhile, the prime minister went on 21 abroad visits. During the same period, the president undertook eight visits abroad.

Out of the total 21 visits, the PM has been to Japan thrice, and the US and the UAE twice.

Meanwhile, out of the total visits by the president, seven out of the eight trips were undertaken by Ram Nath Kovind, while current president Droupadi Murmu went to the United Kingdom in September 2022.

Earlier in December, while responding to a question by CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem who sought the details of expenditures incurred Prime Minister's foreign visits in the last five years, Muraleedharan highlighted the importance of PM Modi's abroad visits and had mentioned that these trips promote India's engagements at the regional and global level.

"The objective of the Prime Minister's visits abroad has been to foster closer relations with foreign countries and promote India's engagements at the regional and global level. Such visits are an important means by which India serves its national interest and implements foreign policy objectives," he had said.

"Understandings reached during these visits have enabled India to strengthen relations with partner countries and put forward India's viewpoint and shape the global agenda on global issues such as reformed multilateralism, climate change, transnational crime, terrorism, cyber-security, etc," he added.

(With inputs from agency)