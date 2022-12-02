Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case: Nora Fatehi Appears Before ED In Case Linked To Conman Sukesh

BOLLYWOOD actress Nora Fatehi on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ongoing money laundering probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and associates, reported news agency ANI.

A video of Fatehi arriving at the ED office was also shared by ANI.

#WATCH | Nora Fatehi arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi for questioning in Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. pic.twitter.com/LwEOogQDTJ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

The actor has been questioned by the ED earlier too. Reportedly, she will be questioned about Chandrashekhar and her statement will be recorded under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED, in her earlier charge sheets filed in this case, had named actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused while Fatehi's statement was included in the same prosecution complaint.

According to the federal agency, Chandrashekhar used illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

He was arrested by the ED.

Earlier on November 24, a Delhi court deferred the arguments in a money laundering case allegedly involving actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

She is currently on bail in the matter.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik deferred the arguments on the charge till December 12.

Advocate Prashant Patil for Jacqueline submitted that he has not been supplied with some documents in the matter.

The court pulled him by saying, "What is this, earlier, the senior advocate had said all the documents have been supplied, but now you are saying those are not supplied."

While granting bail to actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the case, the court said that it is yet to be examined whether the gifts she received allegedly from Sukesh Chandrasekar were out of proceeds of crime. She is entitled to relief as she was not arrested during the investigation.

Special judge Shailendra Malik in his order had said that the fact that economic offences are more serious offences because of money laundering like in the present case to the tune of rupees 200 crore or more not only affects the economy but very confidence of general public therefore there is no doubt that Court would exam in the case of each of the accused involved in such cases with more scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies)