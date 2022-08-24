'Rs 20 Cr To Join...': AAP's Big Charge Against BJP As Row Over Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Intensifies

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre is trying to topple the Delhi government. In a press conference, five senior AAP leaders alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using central investigation agencies against its leaders.

AAP’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that he would “expose” how the PM Modi-led government is using central agencies bring down the Kejriwal government in the national capital.

"They have been offered Rs 20 crore each if they join the party and Rs 25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them," Singh said. "They (BJP leaders) told our MLAs that if they do not accept the offer and join the BJP, they will also have to face false cases, the CBI and the ED like (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia is facing," he added.

The four AAP MLAs who have allegedly been approached by the BJP were also present at the press conference.

AAP MLA Ajay Dutt, who was also present at the presser, alleged that a former BJP MP contacted and offered him to join the saffron party. “Delhi Government is about to fall. AAP MLAs are in touch with us. You also come to BJP. Will give you ₹ 20 Crore.”

He also added that the former BJP MP threatened him and said that if he refuses his offer, he will face similar actions like that of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Earlier, the AAP has made similar allegations against the BJP, which is at the power in the Centre, but the saffron party had refuted the charges.

The AAP and the BJP are locked in a war of words after the CBI had filed a case against over alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.



CBI had last week carried out searches at Sisodia's official residence and carried out raids at several other places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy.



Searches were conducted in seven States and a Union Territory, including the premises of former Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.



Sisodia is among 15 persons booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.