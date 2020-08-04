A total of Rs 1.19 crore have been collected from 25,308 people in Jalandhar for not wearing masks in public places, while Rs 91.81 lakh were collected from 18,907 people in Ropar for the same violation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A total of Rs 15 crore have been collected in fines by the Punjab police from the violators of COVID-19 guidelines. A major chunk of the collected amount came from residents who were caught without a mask at public places till July 31.

As much as Rs 14.90 crore were collected in fines from 3,54,173 people for not wearing masks in the public places, while a total of 1,460 FIRs were registered for this violation alone.

The guidelines have been imposed as part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has so far infected 18,527 people and killed 442 people in Punjab.

As per the official data accessed by The Indian Express, as much as Rs 1.86 crore have been collected from 40,446 persons in Ludhiana for not wearing masks in public places. It may be noted that Ludhiana has recorded 3714 cases, while 115 people have died from the infection.

“Some violators would agree to pay fine, others would boast of connections and drop names. In those cases, FIRs were lodged,” said Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Swapan Sharma.

Punjab has imposed a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing mask in public place.

There are 6,203 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 416 more patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 11,882, according to the bulletin.

Eight out of the 19 new deaths were from Ludhiana, three in Bathinda, two in Amritsar and one each in Barnala, Mohali, Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar and SBS Nagar districts, it said.

The highest number of 186 new cases were from Ludhiana, followed by 118 in Bathinda, 115 in Jalandhar, 51 in Ferozepur, 34 each in Patiala and Gurdaspur, 29 in Amritsar and 22 in Moga districts, the department said.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja