RPSC Paper Leak: Rajasthan Minister Corners Own Govt; BJP Seeks CBI Investigation Into Matter

Rajasthan government has been facing intense heat from the opposition over a series of question paper leaks for key state exams.

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha criticised his own party over the paper leak scam in Senior Teacher Recruitment Examination. He went as far as to say that such incidents cannot take place without the "protection of the government". Lately, the opposition BJP has been trying to corner the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state over the series of paper leaks.

The latest in line to attack the government over the matter is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Satish Poonia, who on Thursday, said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should probe the RPSC paper leak, as quoted by ANI. He added that the alleged suicide by the youth over the cancellation of the paper is a "murder".

"Paper leak is the biggest failure of the state government. The paper leak will overshadow the people-centric works done by the state government. Paper leaks cannot occur without the protection of the government,” Gudha said after attending an event organised by Congress in Jaipur.

Gudha, who is known to be a member of Sachin Pilot's camp, also said that the Gehlot-led government has now started increasing its own problems in the matter of paper leaks adding that this is a "failure of our government". He also said that a sense of despair has crept into the students due to the government's failure to conduct free and fair exams.

"We will make more stringent laws to prevent such incidents and will also make provision for confiscation of property if needed,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Chief Minister Gehlot had also assured yesterday that the law against unethical practices during exams will be made stringent, “if required”. The CM added that such malpractices take place in all states and provisions of seizing property or increasing the punishment of culprits would be included in the law.

"Such incidents are very unfortunate. In all states, such incidents are happening but action is being taken in Rajasthan. In other states, no action is taken," Gehlot said.

On Saturday, as the news of the paper leak spread, the exam for the second-grade teachers’ recruitment was cancelled. The exam is conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. So far, 55 persons - including students and others associated with the paper leak - have been arrested by the police.

Earlier in May this year, a paper of the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam was also cancelled after the news of its leak had come to light. The Constable Recruitment Paper Leak had come soon after the exam paper of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers was leaked and had to be cancelled in February 2022. That exam was then held in September 2021.

(With agency inputs)