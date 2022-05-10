Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: A high alert was issued in Punjab on Monday night after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali. However, no one was injured in the attack after which the police cordoned off the area and launched a probe.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the Punjab Police said in a statement.

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 points:

1. The blast took place on Monday evening. Reports suggest that the RPG was fired by couple of men from a distance of 80 metres from a car. The police are currently going through the CCTV footage to find about the attackers.

2. According to a report by News18, RPG-22, which is nicknamed as 'Netto', was used to carry out the attack.

3. It is not known yet who carried out the attack. The police, however, have refused to rule out the terror angle, adding that it has leads and will solve the case soon. "The explosive used is suspected to be TNT. We are working to solve this case soon," Punjab DGP said.

4. The police said a first information report (FIR) has been registered and forensic teams are investigating the matter. A quick reaction team of the Chandigarh Police has also been deputed near the Intelligence office building. According to a report by news agency IANS, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) might also send its team to Mohali.

5. Later, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said police are "investigating the matter and culprits won't be spared". "Those who are trying to ruin Punjab's atmosphere won't be spared. I sought a report from DGP and other intelligence officers (over last night's explosion in Mohali)... Strict punishment will be given. Things will be more clear by evening. Probe on," he said.

6. The attack comes at a time when intelligence agencies have warned that Khalistani organisations are trying to restart their movement in India with help from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Drone activities have also increased in Punjab, which intelligence agencies suspect is a way to destablise the situation in India.

7. On Sunday, Khalistani flags were found hoisted at Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly in Dharamsala, an activity police said was carried out by the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

8. Later, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said state borders have been sealed and warned that culprits won't be spared. He also hinted that the case might be transferred to central agencies.

9. Before that, four Khalistani terrorists were also caught by the Haryana Police last week near a toll plaza in Karnal. The police said huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, who were heading towards Adilabad in Telangana.

10. "The accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded," the Haryana Police said in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma