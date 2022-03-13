Mumbai | Jagran Trending Desk: The timely intervention of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a man from falling into the gap between the platform and the train at Wadala station in Mumbai on Sunday. The visual of the incident soon went viral on social media. The passenger slipped and fell while boarding a moving local train.

The Central Railway shared a clip of the incident on Twitter, which shows the passenger is falling off the moving train. As soon as the passenger falls on the platform, the RPF constable drags the man safely.

"Timely act of RPF constable Netrapal Singh saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell down while boarding the running local train at Wadala station," the tweet reads.

The Central Railway also urged people not to board or deboard a moving train.

“We the people need to be disciplined. Each time we will not be lucky and meet up with Netrapal Singh. Thanks sir for your timely act. Appreciated,” a user said in reply.

“I request ministry and officers to consider auto door closure system so as to avoid these accident(s),” another user suggested. “Be safe dear citizens,” a third user wrote.

More than 13,000 train accidents across the country have killed nearly 12,000 railway passengers in 2020, according to a recent report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The report also showed that 8,400 or about 70 per cent of these railway accidents last year took place as passengers either fell off the train or came in the way while crossing the railway track. The NCRB report on railway accidents across the country had said that Maharashtra ranks first and Uttar Pradesh second, both in terms of the number of accidents as well as deaths.

