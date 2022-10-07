'Don't Pray To Hindu Gods': Row Over ‘Conversion’ To Buddhism In AAP Minister’s Presence, BJP Slams ‘Anti-Hindu Event’

A MASSIVE controversy was stoked after around 10,000 people gathered at Ambedkar Bhavan in Delhi, taking a part in a religious ‘conversion’ programme where slogans like ‘won’t pray to Hindu Gods’ were chanted by the crowd.

In the viral video, Aam Aadmi Parrty (AAP) minister and MLA Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam minister was spotted participating at the event on October 5 on the occasion of Dussehra where people took an oath, boycotting several Hindu deities.

Taking to Twitter, AAP MLA Gautam shared photos of the event and wrote, “Let's call the mission Jai Bhim towards Buddha. Today, under the aegis of "Mission Jai Bhim", on Ashoka Vijayadashami, more than 10,000 intellectuals took a pledge to make a caste-free and untouchable India by returning home to Tathagata Gautam Buddha's Dhamma at Dr Ambedkar Bhawan Rani Jhansi Road. Namo Buddha, Jai Bhim!”

चलो बुद्ध की ओर मिशन जय भीम बुलाता है।



आज "मिशन जय भीम" के तत्वाधान में अशोका विजयदशमी पर डॉ०अंबेडकर भवन रानी झांसी रोड पर 10,000 से ज्यादा बुद्धिजीवियों ने तथागत गौतम बुद्ध के धम्म में घर वापसी कर जाति विहीन व छुआछूत मुक्त भारत बनाने की शपथ ली।



नमो बुद्धाय, जय भीम! pic.twitter.com/sKtxzVRYJt — Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) October 5, 2022

The BJP on Friday launched an attack on the AAP minister and demanded the party leadership remove him from the Cabinet and take strict action against him. "See how Kejriwal's minister is spewing venom against Hindus. The anti-Hindu face of the electoral Hindu Kejriwal and AAP has come in front of everyone. The public will soon give a befitting reply to the anti-Hindu AAP. Shame on you Kejriwal (roughly translated from Hindi)," the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi.

देखिए, किस तरह केजरीवाल का मंत्री हिंदुओं के विरूद्ध ज़हर उगल रहा है। चुनावी हिन्दू केजरीवाल और AAP का हिंदू विरोधी चेहरा सबके सामने आ गया है। जनता जल्द हिंदू विरोधी AAP को उचित जवाब देगी। शर्म करो केजरीवाल। pic.twitter.com/vYhmXJtbaq — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) October 7, 2022

Several videos of the event went viral on social media, where people can be seen taking oaths. Sharing a video clip on the micro-blogging site, Saffron party leader Harish Khurana lashed out at AAP and said this showed the duplicity of the party. “This is the duplicity of the Aam Aadmi Party. In the state where elections are held there, Arvind Kejriwal and his henchmen do not tire of saying Jai Shri Ram and Jai Shri Krishna. But where they are in power, how their ministers (listen yourself) insult our favoured deities. It's funny Kejriwal,” he wrote in a tweet.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in a press conference said, “This is an insult to Hinduism and Buddhism. AAP ministers are attempting to incite riots. The minister should immediately be removed from the party. We're submitting a complaint against him.”

Delhi | This is an insult to Hinduism & Buddhism. AAP ministers are attempting to incite riots. The minister should immediately be removed from the party. We're submitting a complaint against him: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said in a press conference pic.twitter.com/xG09vSt6K9 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

Responding to the allegations, AAP MLA told ANI, “BJP is anti-national. I've faith in Buddhism, why does anyone have trouble with it? Let them complain. Constitution gives us the freedom to follow any religion. BJP is afraid of AAP. They can only lodge fake cases against us.”