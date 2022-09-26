Row Over Assam CM, Sadhguru's 'Night Ride' At Kaziranga National Park; Case Filed, Sarma Refutes Claims

ASSAM Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has dismissed allegations by activists that he, along with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, broke wildlife protection laws by entering the Kaziranga National Park for a night safari.

CM Sarma on Sunday said that there is no law that says people cannot visit the park at night.

Delighted to see @kaziranga_ reopen after a 2-year gap & Congratulations to the creators of these lifelike Rhinos, rising from the ashes of horns. The horn is of real value to the Rhino & of imagined value to human beings! -Sg @himantabiswa @jayanta_malla https://t.co/tGaGoHFfJq — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) September 25, 2022

A police complaint has been filed against Sarma, Vasudev, and the state tourism minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, alleging they violated the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 when they entered the national park beyond the time scheduled on Saturday.

The activist alleged that the Act bans safari tours within the national park after the permissible time to protect the animals and to keep their habitat untouched.

There is a video being circulated on social media and local channels showing Vasudav driving an open safari and SUV with Sarma and Baruah.

"There is no violation. According to the wildlife law, the warden can give permission to enter a protected area even at night. No law stops people from entering at night. Yesterday, we had the formal opening of the park for this season yesterday, and now that Sadhguru and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had arrived, and since they have lakhs of followers, this time we expect the tourist season will be very good for Kaziranga," Sarma told reporters.

Activists Soneswar Narah and Prabin Pegu, who filed the complaint with the Golaghat police, have demanded action against them under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM, along with Sadhguru Vasudev, opened the Kaziranga National Park for tourists for this season.

His blessings are special. His teachings, extraordinary.

"Revered sadhguru in whose presence Kaziranga National Park opened today for tourists, has a special message to save precious Rhinos. And indeed he enjoyed the Jeep Safari".