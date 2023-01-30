Row Intended To Benefit SP, BSP: Mayawati On Maurya's Demand To Ban Verses Of Ramcharitmanas

AMID the ongoing controversy over Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's remarks on the "Ramcharitmanas", the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leader Mayawati on Monday alleged that they were aimed at benefiting his party and the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya, who is a OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, alleges that certain verses in the "Ramcharitmanas" insult a large section of society on the basis of caste. The veteran SP leader also demanded a ban on those passages in the text.

The BSP President and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the BJP designs new controversies for political gains, which is well known, but the Samajwadi Party is also doing the same.

"The BJP's political identity of creating new controversies for narrow political and electoral interests, spreading ethnic and religious hatred, creating hysteria, and religious conversions etc are well known. But the same political colour of the SP, under the guise of the 'Ramcharitmanas', is sad and unfortunate," Mayawati said.

She also questioned the silence of the Samajwadi Party's leadership over Maurya's remarks and said that it indicates a collusion between the SP and the BJP.

"Despite the controversy over the SP leader's remarks against the 'Ramcharitmanas' and then the BJP's reactions to it, the silence of the SP leadership has made it clear that there is a collusion between the two parties so that the upcoming elections can be polarised on Hindu-Muslim hysteria instead of burning public issues," Mayawati said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The BSP chief also said that both parties had communalised the assembly polls in 2022 and warned against such hateful politics.

"The SP-BJP colluded in the last general assembly election in Uttar Pradesh and complemented each other by making it highly communal through religious frenzy due to which the BJP came to power here again. It is necessary to avoid falling prey to such hateful politics," she added as quoted by news agency PTI.

(With Inputs from PTI)