The incident took place at the Coal Chemical Department of the RSP in the morning when a total of 10 workers were on duty.

Bhubaneshwar | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, at least four people died while six others are in severe condition after a toxic gas was leaked from a unit at the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of the state-run SAIL in Odisha, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place at the Coal Chemical Department of the RSP in the morning when a total of 10 workers were on duty.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan