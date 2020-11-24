Roshni Land Scam: The J&K administration has published a list of around 400 illegal beneficiaries who influenced illegal vesting of state lands to regularise the plots they had encroached upon or illegally occupied.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over a month after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court ordered CBI ptobe into an alleged scam in the Roshni land scheme, the J&K administration has published a list of around 400 illegal beneficiaries who influenced illegal vesting of state lands to regularise the plots they had encroached upon or illegally occupied.

The list of beneficiaries of the alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam in Srinagar includes former finance minister and ex-PDP member Haseeb Drabu and three of his family members, Congress treasurer K K Amla and three of his family members; and four National Conference leaders, including Sajjad Kichloo and Haroon Chaudhary.

The list, prepared on the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, also names former Congress minister and ex-Doda MLA Abdul Majid Wani and former chairman of J&K Bank M Y Khan. The court had directed the names to be put in the public domain, and more are expected to come out.

The scheme initially envisaged conferment of proprietary rights of around 20.55 lakh kanals of land (1,2,50 hectares) to occupants of which 15.85 per cent of land was approved for vesting of ownership rights.

But against the expected revenue from such occupants, the revenue actually generated was meagre, thereby failing to realise the objective of the scheme that was finally repealed by Satya Pal Malik, the former governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on November 28, 2018.

On October 9, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered the CBI probe into irregularities in the scheme and directed the agency to file a status report every eight weeks.

The act, popularly referred to as the Roshni scheme or the Roshini Act, was believed to be a revolutionary step that had the twin objectives of generating resources for financing power projects and conferment of proprietary rights to occupants of state land.

It was hoped that the legislation would help to boost the farming sector and in turn generate substantial revenue for funding power projects across the state.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta