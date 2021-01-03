At least 12 people died, while 20 others sustained injuries, after the roof of a shelter at a crematorium collapsed in the Muradnagar town of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Sunday afternoon.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 18 people died, while 20 others sustained injuries, after the roof of a shelter at a crematorium collapsed in the Muradnagar town of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Sunday afternoon. The roof collapsed at a time when several people, who came to the cemetary to perform the last rites of their kin, had taken shelter underneath it amid heavy downpour, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. Many trapped under the rubble were rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

More than 100 relatives and locals were present at the crematorium to perform the last rites of one Dayaram, a resident of Dayanand Colony.

A team of National Disaster Response Force was rushed to the spot to conduct the rescue and relief operations. Several people are still feared trapped under the rubble at the time of filing this story.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and asked the district officials to submit a report of the incident. The Chief Minister has assured of all possible help to those affected by the incident.

"I have instructed district officials to conduct relief operations and submit a report of the incident. All possible help will be provided to those affected by the incident," Adityanath said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the incident and said the government is engaged in relief and rescue work. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the incident.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादनगर में हुए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। राज्य सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस दुर्घटना में जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

ग़ाज़ियाबाद के मुरादनगर में श्मशान घाट की छत गिर जाने के कारण कई लोगों की मृत्यु के समाचार से मुझे अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। दुख की इस घड़ी में मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं, साथ ही कामना करता हूं कि हादसे में घायल हुए लोग जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 3, 2021

Posted By: Lakshay Raja