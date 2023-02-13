Romeo, Julie Played Crucial Role In Miraculous Rescue Of 6-Year-Old Girl In Turkey: NDRF

The NDRF has credited Romeo and Julie, two labradors, for playing a crucial role in the miraculouse rescue of six-year-old girl from the earthquake rubble in Turkey's Nurdagi. Romeo and Julie have once again proven that dogs are man's best friend.

Part of NDRF's dog squad, Romeo and Julie were instrumental in locating the little girl under the rubble. According to dog handler Constable Kundan, it was Julie who first found the girl, identified as Beren.

"We were asked by our government to facilitate search and rescue operations here in Nurdagi and we had a lead about a survivor trapped in the rubble. We asked Julie to go inside the rubble. She went in and started barking, which was a sign that she had detected a survivor trapped underneath," ANI quoted the dog handler as saying.

Another NDRF dog attendant said Romeo was sent for reconfirmation of the child's presence under the rubble. "He also confirmed through barking that someone was, indeed, alive under the debris," another NDRF dog attendant said.

However, no one knew about the condition and age of the living soul at that time. After several hours of the rescue operation, NDRF personnel succeeded in saving the life of 6-year-old Beren.

A six-story building collapsed and turned into rubble at the Nurdagi site where the NDRF is conducting search and rescue operations. Locals informed NDRF about surviving victims inside the debris after which Julie and Romeo were tasked to locate the surviving victims. The task was assigned and they succeeded.

Appreciating NDRF for saving the girl, Home Minister Amit Shah later tweeted, " Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Turkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world's leading disaster response force. #OperationDost."

India has launched 'Operation Dost' in its efforts to send aid to Turkey and Syria. India has sent six flights carrying emergency supplies, rescue personnel, sniffer dog squads, medicine and medical equipment, and other relief material.

More than 34,000 people have lost their lives, so far, due to strong tremors from the earthquake and the search and rescue operation is ongoing even after 7 days.

(With ANI inputs)