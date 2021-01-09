The police said that the incident happened on Thursday night at a hotel at Khaparkheda in Nagpur district when the couple was trying to do an experiment to "enhance sexual pleasure".

Nagpur | Jagran News Desk: In a rare incident, a 30-year-old man, who has been identified as Ziauddin Ansari, from Maharashtra's Nagpur died due to suffocation while having sexual intercourse after his partner allegedly tied him with rope.

The police said that the incident happened on Thursday night at a hotel at Khaparkheda in Nagpur district when the couple was trying to do an experiment to "enhance sexual pleasure".

Throwing light on the incident, the Nagpur Police said that the woman allegedly tied Ansari's hand legs to a chair with a nylon rope, adding that "she used another rope around his neck to heighten sexual arousal".

"The woman then went to the washroom, just when the chair to which the man was tied, slipped and the rope around his neck got tightened. When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless," news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Following this, the woman called for immediate help when the hotel management discovered the body of the man. The woman has been detained and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

According to police, the woman during the interrogation admitted that she was in an illicit relationship with Ansari. It further said that a case of accidental death has been registered at the Khaparkheda police station.

"We have also recorded the statements of the waiters, the lodge manager and room service boys and seized the cellphones of the woman and the deceased man for probe," officials told PTI.

Family senses foul play

Meanwhile, the family of Ansari has alleged that the incident was not an accident but a well-planned murder by the woman. The family claimed that Ansari, a fire engineer by profession, was married to someone else and had become a father recently which "might have upset his girlfriend".

Meanwhile, the woman has accepted that she was in an illicit relationship with Ansari and the two were planning to move to Pune or Mumbai as their families were against their relationship, reported The Times of India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma