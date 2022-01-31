New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke at the 30th foundation day of the National Commission for Women. He said the women commissions will have to increase their scope of work and give a new direction to the women of their states.

He also noted that role of women in society is continuously expanding in the country.

Speaking on the occasion of the 30th foundation day of the National Commission for Women (NCW), the prime minister said the participation of women in the growth cycle of a "new India" is increasing continuously and the commissions should also promote the role of women in entrepreneurship as much as possible.

"Today, the role of women is continuously expanding, so all women's commissions will also have to increase their scope of work and give a new direction to the women of their states," he said.

Speaking at the 30th NCW Foundation Day programme.

Modi also said people with old thinking considered the skills of women as a matter of domestic work but it is necessary to change this mentality to bolster the country's economy.

Taking a swipe at the previous governments, he said those who did not give priority to women's safety, women did not hesitate to remove them from power.

Highlighting the steps taken by his government toward women empowerment, Modi said both the Make in India and the Self-reliant India initiatives are utilising the skills of women for the country's progress.

"Nowadays women are providing jobs to people. Govt is supporting women through various schemes like Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana. Women's role is continuously expanding. Therefore, the expansion of the role of the National Commission for Women is also need of the hour," he said.

With 26 weeks, he said India is one of the countries that give maximum maternity leave to women.

"About 70 percent beneficiaries under the Mudra Yojana are women and crores of women have started their business using the scheme," the prime minister said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh