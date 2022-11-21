Rohit Bhati, 25-Year-Old Social Media Influencer, Dies In Car Crash

Rohit Bhati, a 25-year-old social media influencer died in a car accident on Monday in Greater Noida. The accident happened due to speeding as it crashed in a tree in Greater Noida, officials informed. Apart from Rohit, two of his friends were injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, this 25-year-old Rohit Bhati was also known as Rowdy Bhati. On Monday after getting into an accident he died while his friends are undergoing treatment at hospitals - one in Greater Noida and the other in Delhi, a police official said.

"They are said to be returning from a party when the incident took place around 3 am near the Chuhadpur underpass. Apparently, the speeding car failed to negotiate a turn and hit a tree," Anil Kumar, in charge of the local Beta 2 police station told the news agency PTI.

The young influencer hailed from Bulandshahr but was living in the Chi sector of Greater Noida. Belonging to the Gujar community, Bhati was popular on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram where he posted videos and had followers in thousands.

According to the police, Bhati, who was behind the steering of the speeding Maruti Swift, died on the spot, while his friends Manoj and Atish - both around 25, were left injured.

"One of the injured is being treated at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, while the other has been referred to Delhi in view of the serious condition," Mr Kumar said.

Shortly after the news of Bhati's death spread, several of his fans posted reels and videos of Bhati's last rites as they paid tributes to him.