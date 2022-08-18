Rohingya Refugees Row | 'Delhi CM Kept In Dark': Sisodia Alleges 'Conspiracy' By Centre, Writes To Amit Shah

Amid the major row over Rohingya refugees, a war of words has started between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP. Leaders of both parties have been accusing each other after yesterday's gaffe which prompted the Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Amit Shah, to issue a clarification regarding the allocation of EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi.

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that the Centre is engaged in a "conspiracy" to hide the decision to resettle the Rohingyas from the Delhi government. Sisodia also wrote to Amit Shah urging him to order a probe to ascertain on whose instructions the decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to apartments in the national capital was taken.

"We did not take any decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to flats. The Centre also says it didn't. Then who did it?” Sisodia asked and demanded strict action against those behind the decision. Sisodia claimed the Home Ministry came out with a clarification on the issue on Wednesday only after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweets on the move to shift Rohingyas was opposed by his Aam Aadmi Party and others.

Sisodia claimed that neither Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, nor he himself had any knowledge of the move by the Centre. "Neither the CM nor HM of Delhi had knowledge of it, we got to know through newspapers that a scheme to provide flats to Rohingyas is going on. I asked the officers and got to know some meetings did take place where Central government officers were present," he said.

"When I asked for details of the meeting, I saw that it was mentioned in the files that for the approval by the Central government, it was being directly sent through Chief Secretary to the LG. It was completely hidden from the elected government of Delhi, why this conspiracy? Sisodia added.

The row over Rohingyas broke out yesterday after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that the Rohingyas will be shifted to EWS flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security.

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs and round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection," Puri had tweeted on Wednesday.

Following this, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday clarified that it had not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya (illegal migrants) at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. It further said that "illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law".

In the series of tweets, the HMO said the "government of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location". "MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya who are illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA," said the HMO.