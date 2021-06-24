Robert Vadra was heading to his office on June 23, Wednesday morning when the incident happened. Read on to know the whole story in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress Party leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra's vehicle has been fined for dangerous driving. Yes, the entrepreneur's car was challaned by the Delhi Police for negligent driving when he was heading towards his office on June 23, Wednesday.

As per a senior police offer, it all happened when Vadra's car was hit from behind on the Barapullah flyover in south-east Delhi. This reportedly occurred after the sudden application of break. Apart from Vadra, his security official was also present at the situation. However, he was said to be following the businessman in another vehicle.

News agency ANI also tweeted about the same saying, "The vehicle of Robert Vadra was challaned under Section 184 of The Motor Vehicles Act (Dangerous driving). Vadra was going to his office on Wednesday morning with his security personnel. Suddenly his car was hit from behind after it decelerated: Delhi Police"

Take a look at ANI's tweet here:





The vehicle of Robert Vadra was challaned under Section 184 of The Motor Vehicles Act (Dangerous driving). Vadra was going to his office on Wednesday morning with his security personnel. Suddenly his car was hit from behind after it decelerated: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021 A police officer said, "Suddenly Vadra applied brake, which resulted in the vehicle of his security team hitting his car from behind." Post this, he issued a challan against the vehicle. Also Read Need delimitation 'quickly' so that polls can take place: PM Modi after.. With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal