Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive controversy over the denial of entry to Hijab wearing girls in educational institutions in some parts of Karnataka including Ududpi, from where the row started, Congress leader came out in support of the Muslim girls and said that these restrictions are robbing the future of the daughters of India by letting Hijab come in way of their education.

Tweeting in support of the girls who were denied entry into their educational institutions because they were wearing Hijab, Rahul Gandhi said that the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all.

"By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn't differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi's reaction came after Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs (headscarves), were again denied entry to the premises by authorities on Friday, the third day since the issue surfaced in the institution.

The hijab-clad students, who came along with their parents, pushed into the compound gate of the college despite a strict order given by the authorities that wearing hijabs will not be allowed as per the status quo on dress code issued by the state government.

#WATCH | Students wearing hijab denied entry to Govt PU College in Kundapur area of Udupi, Karnataka amid a row on wearing the headscarf in classrooms



"They were not wearing the hijab earlier & this problem started only 20 days ago," State Education Minister BC Nagesh has said. pic.twitter.com/3pT418rb0y — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

The girls' parents also protested outside the college gate. When they entered the premises, a few Hindu boy students wearing saffron shawls started roaming around the place as a mark of protest. The boys were soon asked to remove the shawls and attend classes in the college.

In view of the tension, police personnel from Kundapur station present at the gate sent the girls' parents away citing instructions from the government. The girls, however, continued to remain near the gate. Meanwhile, a group of students of the government girls' PU college at Udupi, where the hijab row first started last month, have approached the additional deputy commissioner to resolve the issue at the earliest to create a suitable environment for education in the college.

The Karnataka High Court will take up the petitions filed by students of the Government Pre-University College for Girls, Udupi, demanding permission to attend classes while wearing 'hijab', on February 8.

