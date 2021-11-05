Patna | Jagran News Desk: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Friday alleged that a liquor syndicate is running in Bihar and the state government is also involved in it. Jha's comments came after 24 people lost their lives and a few others got seriously ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Bettiah and Gopalganj in the last two days.

"This is a liquor syndicate which has been run from the villages to the state capital. The liquor ban is just a drama. There are officials and bureaucrats in the system who are running this liquor syndicate," Manoj Jha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"If people are dying and consuming the spurious liquor then it is the failure of the state government. There is no full stop on the ban, the officials of the state government are involved in this," Jha added.

While eight people died in West Champaran's Telhua village at Bettiah, sixteen people lost their lives in Gopalganj. According to the families, on Tuesday evening the men consumed the liquor, after which their health started to deteriorate at night. So far four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Apart from Manoj Jha, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also expressed his concern over the incident. He also claimed that so far 50 people have lost their lives in the state, and the government failed to take any action against those who are responsible for the incident.

"Instead of taking action against the police and mafia, the chief minister is just threatening to teach a lesson to those who drink," Tejashwi said in a tweet.

A similar incident took place a week ago in Muzaffarpur's Repura village, where five people lost their lives after consuming poisonous liquor. It should be noted that the Nitish Kumar government had banned the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale, and consumption of liquor in the state on April 5, 2016.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen