'RJD-JMM To Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Together,' Says Tejashwi Yadav In Jharkhand

BIHAR Deputy Chief Minister and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader on Saturday said that RJD and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will be fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together.

The RJD leader has made this announcement after meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence.

"I met Chief Minister Hemant Soren today and discussed the challenges of the future and also about contesting upcoming Lok Sabha polls together," RJD leader Tejashwi said while speaking to media as quoted by news agency ANI.

"We (RJD and JMM) will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. I had planned to come and see the party's work in Jharkhand. But in between Lalu Prasad ji's health deteriorated. Lalu Ji's transplant was successful. He will be coming home today. BJP was removed from power in Bihar and the Mahagathbandhan government was formed. Due to all these issues, Jharkhand could not be visited," Deputy CM of Bihar Yadav said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Now, all programmes and visits will be planned properly. A new organization of RJD has been formed in Jharkhand. Our fight is against communal forces. We formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar and removed BJP from power. We are working to strengthen our alliance in Jharkhand," he said.

The RJD leader also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing cheap politics and trying to buy voters.

Yadav told reporters that RJD leader Shyam Rajak met with JMM supremo and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren and wished him a speedy recovery.

"We want Shibu Soren ji to get well soon just like Lalu Yadav is returning to India from Singapore after recovery," he added.

Shibu Soren, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi after becoming ill on February 8. A JMM leader, Soren is the father of the present Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren.