RJD MP Manoj Jha Says Centre Denied 'Political Clearance' To Visit Pakistan, Calls It 'Unfortunate'

THE RASHTRIYA Janta Dal leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha claimed on Monday that the government has rejected his request for "political clearance" to travel to Pakistan to speak at an event honouring Asma Jahangir, a well-known human rights activist there.

Jha called the denial of his application "unfortunate," adding that he would have had the opportunity to emphasise the long history of Indian political parties defending the democratic rights of their constituents.

He pointed out that Jahangir, who passed away in 2018, was well known for defending Pakistani minorities' rights and serving as a symbol of South Asia's commitment to human rights.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) politician claimed that while the Ministry of Home Affairs granted him approval under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, the Ministry of External Affairs did not grant him political clearance.

Jha stated that he would have had the chance to demonstrate how the Indian Parliament fights for democratic rights during the visit.

"This could have given me an opportunity on behalf of the Indian Parliament to showcase how we fight for people's democratic rights on the streets and in Parliament. This could have added value and enhanced our stature."

On October 23, the Rajya Sabha member was slated to talk in Lahore about the "role of political parties in protecting democratic liberties."

The intended travel dates for Jha, who is known for his powerful oratory, were October 20 for entering Pakistan through the Wagah border and October 24 for leaving.