RJD Eyes Lion's Share As Mahagathbandhan Mulls Cabinet Expansion By Aug 16; Floor Test On Aug 24

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's newly formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government will on August 24 prove its majority during a floor test in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Kumar, who took oath as Bihar CM for the eighth time yesterday, chaired the first cabinet meeting on Wednesday with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar passed a proposal to call a special session of the Assembly on August 24 - for him to prove his majority - and the Legislative Council on August 25.

Meanwhile, media reports have also stated that the cabinet expansion of Nitish's government will take place on August 16 after the celebrations for Independence Day. An agreement has reportedly been reached about the composition of the new cabinet, which is likely to have 35 members or more initially, from JD(U), the RJD and Congress.

Bihar Cabinet Expansion:

As per news agency PTI, the RJD, owing to its strength in the Bihar Assembly, will get the lion's share in the new cabinet. The RJD is likely to have 16 ministers while Nitish Kumar's JD(U) will reportedly settle for 13 ministers in the new Mahagathbandhan government. The Congress will be given four berths, while former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM will have one member in the cabinet.

The PTI report also stated that the alliance partners have also finalised the names of the ministers in the new government. The JD(U) is expected to retain most of its ministers from the previous cabinet, while it has reportedly been decided to hand over BJP's portfolios to the RJD, which include some key ones like health, road construction, finance and industry among others.

Possible ministers from the RJD quota:

Tej Pratap Yadav, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, Sunil Singh, Alok Kumar Mehta, Lalit Yadav, Anita Devi, Jitendra Kumar Rai, Anil Sahni, Chandrashekhar, Bharat Bhushan Mandal, Shahnawaz, Sameer Mahaseth, Veena Singh, Rannvijay Sahu, Kumar Sarvjeet, Anil Sahni, Akhtarul Islam Shaheen, Surendra Ram, Kedar Singh, Bachcha Pandey, Rahul Tiwari, Kartik Singh and Saurabh Kumar.

Possible ministers from JDU quota:

Upendra Kushwaha, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Sanjay Jha, Ashok Choudhary, Shravan Kumar, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Leshi Singh, Sunil Kumar, Jayant Raj and Zaman Khan.

Possible ministers from Congress quota:

Ajit Sharma, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Madan Mohan Jha, Rajesh Kumar Ram, Afaq Alam

Possible ministers from HAM quota:

Santosh Kumar Suman

The Tussle Over Assembly Speaker Post:

Bihar's new ruling coalition, Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), on Wednesday brought a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha who is a BJP MLA, a senior JD(U) leader said. A notice signed by several legislators of the Grand Alliance was submitted to the Assembly secretariat. “The motion against Sinha will be taken up by the House when it meets to enable Nitish Kumar to move a trust vote,” senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said.

According to the rule, a Speaker can be removed from office by a resolution of the Assembly passed by a majority. While constituents of the Mahagathbandhan have a total of 164 members in the Assembly, the BJP has 77 MLAs.