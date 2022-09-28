'All Such Organisations Including RSS Should Be Banned': Lalu Prasad Yadav Reacts To Ban On PFI

SOON after the Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates for the period of five years, there is huge applause from the BJP leaders, however, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with PFI and demanded to ban it too.

Speaking to media persons, the RJD chief said "PFI is being investigated. All organisations like PFI including RSS should be banned and an investigation should be done. “

Earlier today, Congress MP from Kerala said, "We demand a ban on RSS as well. The ban on PFI is not the remedy as RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. So both the RSS and PFI are equal. The government should ban both. Why only PFI? RSS is also doing the majority communalism," ANI quoted.

K Suresh further added that the communalism of both the majority as well as the minority is dangerous. "Wherever majority communalism is there, then minority communalism is also coming up. So ultimately both (majority and minority) communalism is dangerous. It is dangerous for the country. So the government should ban both. Otherwise no result," the Congress Lok Sabha chief whip added.

Earlier senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh while denouncing the violence perpetrated by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala, lashed out at the RSS and VHP as well, calling them "ek hi thali ke chatte batte" while also demanding action against "all those who spread hatred and violence.

Day after the second nationwide crackdown on the radical outfit, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates or fronts an "unlawful association" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The ban came after over 150 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday.

Along with PFI, a ban was also imposed on its fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".