Riya Kumari Death: Jharkhand Actress Shot Dead By Snatchers In Bengal; Probe On

Riya Kumari, a Jharkhand-based actor and Youtuber, was reportedly shot dead by the snatchers in Howrah District on Wednesday. The incident took place when she was travelling from Jharkhand to Kolkata, says SP, Howrah Rural, Swati Bhangalia.

Swati Bhangalia told ANI that CCTV footage is being examined as well. Riya Kumari was reportedly travelling with her husband Prakash Kumar and her three-year-old daughter.

West Bengal | Riya Kumari ( also known as Isha Alya, a Jharkhand-based actor & Youtuber), was shot dead by snatchers in the Howrah district. The incident took place when she was travelling from Jharkhand to Kolkata. CCTV footage being examined: SP, Howrah Rural, Swati Bhangalia — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

According to IANS, the police are now suspecting foul play following the statements given by the victim's husband, Prakash Kumar, who was driving the car.

"The first question is how the miscreants came to know that Prakash Kumar will stop his vehicle at that secluded point near the Mahishrekha bridge. The second question is whether in that case their vehicle was being chased by the miscreants to which Prakash Kumar has no clue. The third question is that the point where Prakash Kumar claimed to have stopped the car is not an ideal place for parking even if it is for a limited period because of the secluded nature of the spot," the police source told IANS.

IANS further reported that the police reached the spot and immediately after locals informed them about the incident. They rushed Riya to the Uluberia sub-division hospital, but she had died by then.