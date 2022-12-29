Riya Kumari Death: Husband Arrested After Police Suspect Foul Play; Family Files Domestic Violence Complaint

A DAY after the Jharkhand-based actor and YouTuber Riya Kumari, also known as Isha Alya, was shot dead by snatchers in West Bengal's Howrah district, the West Bengal police arrested her husband- Prakash Kumar on Thursday.

Swati Bhangalia, Howrah Rural Police Superintendent said that Prakash will be produced before the court on Thursday, following which the police will seek his custody in order to investigate the matter.

This came after the family of the deceased filed a complaint accusing him and his brothers of torture and domestic violence and the police suspected a foul play in the incident.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the YouTuber was shot dead by snatchers when she was travelling from Jharkhand to Kolkata. Reportedly, she was also accompanied by her husband and her three-year-old daughter.

"The first question is how the miscreants came to know that Prakash Kumar will stop his vehicle at that secluded point near the Mahishrekha bridge. The second question is whether in that case their vehicle was being chased by the miscreants to which Prakash Kumar has no clue. The third question is that the point where Prakash Kumar claimed to have stopped the car is not an ideal place for parking even if it is for a limited period because of the secluded nature of the spot," the police sources were cited saying by the news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, on the day of the incident, SP Swati Bhangalia also spoke about the death of the actor and said that the police were examining the CCTV footage.

"Riya Kumari (also known as Isha Alya, a Jharkhand-based actor and Youtuber), was shot dead by snatchers in the Howrah district. The incident took place when she was travelling from Jharkhand to Kolkata. CCTV footage being examined," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

