New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's granddaughter passed away on Tuesday due to the burn injuries she sustained on the night of Diwali. The six-year-old was the only child of Joshi's son Mayank. According to a Jagran Hindi, she caught fire on Diwali night from a firecracker. She was then rushed to a private hospital in the city with 60 per cent burn injuries.

She breathed her last on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment. The girl was to be airlifted to Delhi for further treatment but died before that.

As per a news report, the BJP MP and her husband PC Joshi had come to their ancestral home in Civil Lines to celebrate Diwali. Her granddaughter had also gone to her maternal grandparents' home at Ponappa road. She was playing on the roof of the house when the incident took place. By the time other family members reached there to douse the flames, she had already suffered 60 per cent burns.

The BJP leader had reportedly spoken to Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Harsh Vardhan Singh as well as UP CM Yogi Adityanath to get her airlifted to Delhi. However, she succumbed to her injuries at around 2 am on Tuesday.

The body of the girl has been brought to the Pryayagraj MP's house on Minto Road. Her father Mayank Joshi is currently in Delhi and the last rites will take place after his arrival.

