New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in several cities or states in India, the risk 'persists' and the country should focus on reducing transmission and implementing situation-specific measures, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Saturday.

In an interview to news agency PTI, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region, said that no country, including India, is "out of the woods" despite their current transmission rate.

"Hence, even though some cities or states may be beginning to see plateauing of cases, the risk persists. We need to continue to remain vigilant. Our focus must be on reducing transmission. Implementing situation-specific public health and social measures and increasing vaccine coverage - that's the way forward for all countries in the ongoing pandemic," Singh said.

Since January 21, when the country recorded over 3.47 lakh COVID-19 cases, India has been witnessing a decline in daily infection with the positivity rate declinning in several metros and states, incluing Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Haryana and West Bengal.

However, as per Singh, even if COVID-19 becomes endemic, it "doesn't mean that the virus will not be a cause of concern." She said that India should continue to focus on reducing transmission and saving lives.

"There appears to be a lower risk of severe disease and death following Omicron infection as compared to other variants. However, due to the very high numbers of cases, many countries have seen a significant increase in the incidence of hospitalization, putting pressure on healthcare systems," she told PTI.

Data suggests that infection with Omicron may be associated with a lower risk of hospitalization compared to infection with Delta, Singh said, but noted that the severity of illness increases with age and in the presence of underlying medical conditions and among people who are not vaccinated.

She stressed on the need to rapidly accelerate efforts to vaccinate all at-risk populations in all countries.

"There is growing evidence on vaccine effectiveness for Omicron, but we still have a lot to learn. So far, we think that vaccines are less effective against Omicron infection and symptomatic disease compared to Delta. Having a booster shot seems to increase protection," she said.

However, vaccines still seem to remain highly effective at protecting people against serious illness, hospitalization, and death, she said, adding that vaccines remain an effective method to reduce the likelihood of severe disease caused by the Omicron variant.

Singh said the emergence of Omicron means that the protective behaviours remain critical such as keeping a safe distance from others, avoiding crowds, wearing a well-fitted mask covering mouth and nose, cleaning hands regularly, keeping indoor spaces well ventilated, and covering coughs and sneezes.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma