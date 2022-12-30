Rishabh Pant Accident: Cricketer Hospitalised After Car Crash, Condition Stable; PM Wishes Fast Recovery

RISHABH Pant, the Indian cricket team wicketkeeper, who was coming to Roorkee from Delhi to meet his mother, was seriously injured in a road accident at Narsan near Roorkee. Due to his dozing, the Mercedes Benz car went out of control and, after breaking the guardrail of the divider, skidded for about 100 metres before overturning on the other side of the road. The driver, conductor, and a local businessman of the Haryana State Road Transport Corporation bus pulled out Rishabh Pant, who was trapped in the car. At that time, Pant himself was trying to get out of the car.

The car was completely gutted by the time the fire brigade arrived. After receiving first aid in Roorkee, Rishabh has been admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Rishabh sustained injuries on his forehead and other parts of his body in the accident. However, his condition remains stable. The team of doctors is monitoring the situation. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is also in touch with Rishabh's relatives and the medical team. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer.

According to Haridwar SP Dehat, Swapan Kishore Singh, the accident took place near Narsan town on the Haridwar-Delhi National Highway at 5.30 a.m. on Friday. Cricketer Rishabh left Delhi alone for Roorkee at around 2.15 a.m. to meet his mother. He himself was driving the car. According to SP Dehat, Rishabh Pant told him that he lost control of the vehicle due to dozing, and his car overturned on the other side of the highway, breaking the guardrail of the divider. Rishabh also said that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

He also said that the accident was so severe that the car overturned, breaking eight pillars of the railing of the divider and a street light pole, and then overturned on the highway on the other side. After this, it caught fire. Seeing this, Haryana State Road Transport Corporation's driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjit stopped the bus, and Rishabh somehow got out of the car. Till then, no one knew that the crashed car belonged to Rishabh. Rishabh introduced himself and requested to talk to the mother. After about five minutes, the police team and the ambulance reached there. Police took the injured Rishabh Pant to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee. After receiving first aid there, he was referred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for a quick recovery after Pant met with an accident on Friday morning.

"Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17," tweeted PM Modi.

Admitted In ICU, Condition Stable

Rishabh Pant is being treated in the ICU. He is being treated by a team of orthopaedic surgeons, plastic surgeons, and other specialists. Dr. Ashish Yagnik, Medical Superintendent of Max Hospital, said that Rishabh's condition is stable; his MRI and some other tests have been done.

Currently, he is out of danger and talking. In a statement issued regarding Rishabh's health, the BCCI informed that he has two cuts on his forehead. Apart from this, the ligament in the right knee has been torn. He also sustained injuries on his right wrist, ankle, and toe. There is also a lot of injury on the back due to rubbing. An MRI of his thigh, brain, and spine has been done. The team of specialist doctors will make a decision on his surgery as needed. According to the BCCI, it is in constant touch with Rishabh's relatives and the team treating him.

Was Coming To Surprise His Mother

Rishabh was coming to Roorkee on Friday to surprise his mother, Saroj Pant. The mother informed that she had been calling Rishabh for two-three days, asking him to come to Roorkee. He was coming to Roorkee on Thursday night without informing his mother to surprise her.

Police handed over Jewellery and Cash

Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh said that Rishabh's bracelet, clothes, and Rs 4,000 in cash were handed over to his mother. He flatly denied that some youths took away the cash from the spot. It was also confirmed from the CCTV footage that no such thing happened. The SSP told that the police had reached the spot only five minutes after the accident.

Sunil Sharma, RTO (administration), has said that in the preliminary technical investigation of the accident, sparks coming out while the car was skidding on the highway are believed to be the cause of the fire. The car's tyre marks were found for about 20 meters, after which the car kept dragging on the highway for about 80 meters. During this, the spark coming out would have come in contact with the fuel (petrol) of the car.

The information about people stealing cricketer Rishabh Pant's belongings after the road accident is not true. Those who are spreading this misleading news should not do so. The youths who have helped the injured Rishabh Pant will be honoured under the Good Samaritans scheme.