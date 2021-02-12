New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police has arrested four people for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death following a quarrel at a birthday party in the outer Delhi's Mangolapura area. The deceased, identified as Rinku Sharma, was involved in a heated argument with four men on Wednesday over their respect eatery businesses, which had been forced to shut after both parties suffered huge losses, police said, adding that these facts are still being verified.

Following the argument, the four accused, identified as Zahid, Mehtab, Danish, and Islam, went to the victim's house and stabbed him with a knife. The victim had been rushed to a hospital, where is succumbed to injuries. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and all four accused were arrested the following day, the police said.

While police has refuted any communal angle to the murder, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and various other saffron outlets have claimed that Sharma was killed due to his involvement in the collection of donations for Ram temple being constructed in the Ayodhya. VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain had earlier urged the administration to ensure strictest punishment to the culprits.

According to police, the two sides had opened eateries in nearby areas in Rohini in October 2020 -- a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and economic disruption following pandemic-induced lockdowns. The eateries had to be shut as both parties were incurring losses. Police said the two sides had tussle over the issue sometime back as well.

Earlier today, Adesh Gupta, the president of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, went to meet the victim's family and provided an assistance of Rs 5 lakh. Gupta demanded that the Delhi government provide a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the victim's family.

"Rinku Sharma was socially active. He was also associated with collecting contributions for the construction of Ram temple. the BJP strongly condemns his brutal murder," he said after meeting the victim's family.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja