Right-Wing Group Files Complaint Against Vir Das, Asks Police To Cancel Show In Bengaluru

HINDU Janajagriti Samiti on Monday filed a complaint against comedian Vir Das claiming that his 'show hurt religious sentiments of Hindu(s)' and asked police to cancel his show in Bengaluru on November 10.

In the complaint filed at the city's Vyalikaval Police Station, the group wrote, "It has been noticed that the controversial comedian Vir Das is holding a comedy show on November 10 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. Earlier he had made derogatory statements against women, our prime minister, and India at John F Kennedy Center in Washington D.C, America and denigrated the nation. He had said that 'In India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night' during the performance."

Karnataka | Complaint filed against comedian Vir Das by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti at Vyalikaval PS, demanding the cancellation of his program in Bengaluru on November 10th, as his shows "hurt religious sentiments of Hindus & shows India in bad light to the world." pic.twitter.com/saeBXZUaZM — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

"In this background, it is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such program in a communally sensitive area like Banglore. When Karnataka is already facing many law-and-order problems due to communal incidents, such events could vitiate law and order and should not be allowed. We demand this program be canceled immediately," it added.

Earlier in August, Delhi Police denied permission to comedian Munawar Farooqui in the national capital and said that the decision was taken to ensure communal harmony was not disturbed.

"A show of Munawar Farooqui cancelled keeping security reasons in mind. Permission is cancelled and the show won't be held. It was to ensure that there shouldn't be any threat to law and order and communal harmony doesn't turn into disharmony," DCP Central District Shweta Chauhan had said.

Delhi Police rejected Farooqui's request for permission to perform in a show on August 28.

This came after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had on August 25 written to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to cancel Faruqui's show.

In its letter, the VHP alleged that "Communal tension arose in Bhagyanagar because of Munawar's jokes on Hindu Gods."

(with inputs from ANI)