Following Khushbu Sundar's criticism of the early release of the Bilkis Bano case prisoners, Tharoor praised the decision.

By Shivam Shandilya
Fri, 26 Aug 2022 03:28 PM IST
'Right Thing Rather Than Right Wing': Shashi Tharoor Is All Praises For BJP's Khushbu Sundar
Shashi Tharoor (Pic-ANI)

In a rare sight of praise for the opposition party leader, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised his ex-colleague Khushboo Sundar, now a BJP leader, for her tweet criticising the early release of Bilkin Bano case convicts. This is an unusual compliment for a leader of another party.

The Gujarat government granted an early release to all eleven of the defendants who were facing life in jail in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case earlier this month. Ms. Sundar criticised the action, calling it "insult to humankind and womanhood". and saying it was widely condemned by opposing parties.

Mr. Tharoor praised the BJP politician and expressed pride in seeing him stand up for the "right thing, rather than the right wing."

Sundar took to Twitter and said, "A woman who is raped, assaulted, brutalised and her soul scarred for life must get justice. No man who has been involved in it should go free. If he does so, it's an insult to humankind and womanhood. #BilkisBano or any woman, needs support, beyond politics n ideologies. Period."

Retweeting her tweet, the congress leader, Shashi tharoor  wrote "Hear hear, @khushsundar! Proud to see you standing up for the right thing, rather than the right wing."

Bano was allegedly gang-raped in March 2002 during the post-Godhra riots and left to die alongside 14 other family members, including her three-year-old daughter. When Vadodara rioters attacked her family, she was five months pregnant.

 

