Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh have kicked off a political slugfest in Maharashtra with both Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- which are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government -- demanding action against the state Home Minister.

On Saturday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who is considered as a bridge between the Congress and Shiv Sena, termed the allegations against Deshmukh a "serious charge" and said that he will discuss with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about removing him as home minister.

"The Maharashtra Chief Minister has the full authority to take a decision regarding an inquiry on these allegations against the Home Minister," Pawar said while addressing the media.

"I don't know whether efforts are being made or not to topple the government (Maharashtra). All I can say is they will have no impact on the government," he added.

Pawar's statements come hours after NCP leader Jayant Patil said that Deshmukh will not step down, calling the letter against him a part of a conspiracy against the state government.

"The letter (Param Bir Singh's letter to CM) is a reaction after Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister decided to take a tough stand. There is no question of replacing Maharashtra Home Minister," he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress also raised questions over Singh's letter and said that necessary action should be taken against Deshmukh.

"If at all, whatever Parambir Singh is saying is truth, question should be asked from Hon Sharad Pawar ji because he is the architect of current Maharashtra Govt. Is it what the so-called third front is going to do finally? Congress must take a stand on this issue," said former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also admitted that the allegations made by Singh have tainted the image of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and said all allies need to introspect if their feet are on the ground.

"The veracity of the letter's contents will be done by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and (NCP president) Sharad Pawar. The MVA government has completed a year-and-a-half now and all allies need to introspect if their feet are on the ground," he said.

Param Bir Singh, who was sacked from the position of Mumbai Police Commissioner earlier this month, had claimed that Deshmukh had "repeatedly instructed" Sachin Waze, arrested in connection with the Mansukh Hiran death case, to "assist in collection of funds".

However, Deshmukh had on Saturday refuted all the allegations against him said that he is filing a defamation suit against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner. He also said that the police officer made these false allegations to save himself from legal action.

"Sachin Waze's direct links in Antilia Case and Mansukh Hiren case are coming forward. Param Bir Singh is afraid that its connections will reach up to him. He has made these false allegations to save and protect himself from legal action," he tweeted.

