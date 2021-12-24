New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: India on Thursday achieved another milestone in its fight against the deadly coronavirus when the country inoculated over 60 per cent of its population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Centre through various programmes including the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign is reaching even the remotest areas across the country and inoculating people in faraway villages.

Showing the Centre's efforts to reach people in rural areas for COVID-19 vaccination, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday tweeted a beautiful picture of a health care worker travelling to a village in Rajasthan's Barmer district on a Camel to inoculate the population there with the COVID-19 vaccine under the Centre's 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.

Tweeting the picture, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, "Combination of determination and commitment. Photos of vaccination campaign in Barmer district of Rajasthan". See Tweet Here:

Prime Minister Narendra on November 2 launched the Har Ghar Dastak campaign. The vaccination drive will continue till December 31 and the Health Ministry is aiming to inoculate 100 per cent of the adult population with at least one dose of the vaccine. Under the Campaign healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose.

Prime Minister urged the healthcare workers to reach every house with passion 'har ghar tika, ghar ghar tika' - vaccine at every doorstep. He also asked to go in the spirit of 'Har Ghar Dastak' knocking on every doorstep to ensure full vaccination.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 57,44,652 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 140.31 Cr (1,40,31,63,063). This has been achieved through 1,48,79,511 sessions, the data by the Union Health Ministry stated.

As per the ministry, the recovery of 7,051 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,42,15,977. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the ministry.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan